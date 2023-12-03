Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 3, 2023

The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) to Crypto.com Arena, on Sunday, Dec 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are entering the matchup on the heels of recent losses. The Kings suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals, while the Avalanche fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout in their previous game.

The game will be broadcast on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+,

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings, who had consistently been scoring four or more goals in their previous four games, suffered a 2-1 defeat in their latest encounter with the Washington Capitals.

Arthur Kaliyev managed to score the sole goal for the Kings, who maintain an average of 3.85 goals per game, with their defense allowing 2.35 goals. Remarkably, both their offensive and defensive performances rank 1st in the NHL. Adrian Kempe has contributed significantly with eight goals and 12 assists.

On the other hand, the Colorado Avalanche find themselves playing on fatigued legs following a demanding Saturday matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Throughout the season, the team has been averaging 3.73 goals, while their defense concedes 2.86 goals per game. Their offense holds the 4th rank, while the defense is positioned at 11th.

Cale Makar has been a standout with seven goals and 27 assists this season. So it is crucial for the offense to establish an early advantage. Colorado sits at 3rd place in the Western Conference with 32 points, with San Jose and Chicago positioned at the bottom.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and Key numbers

Over the course of 166 games in both regular season and playoffs, the Avalanche and Kings have engaged in a closely contested rivalry, with the Avalanche holding an overall record of 77-77-8-4 (48.8%) against the Kings. The Avalanche are in favorable position with a 2 game winning streak in recent clashes. Looking at regular season encounters, the Avalanche hold a slightly narrower advantage with a 69-71-8-4 (48.0%) record against the Kings. In the playoff arena, Colorado have asserted their dominance with a 2-0 series lead and are enjoying a 2-series winning streak against Los Angeles. The Avalanche's longest winning streak over the Kings spans an impressive nine games, beginning on Mar 12, 2021, with a 2-0 win and extending until Apr 13, 2022. In terms of faceoff win percentage, the Avalance currently occupy the 25th position in the NHL, securing victories in 47.4% of their faceoff encounters. Contrarily, the Kings hold the 18th position with a faceoff win rate of 50.1%.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Prediction

Los Angeles has been successful in 75% of the 12 games where they were the favorites this season, securing nine victories.

When facing odds shorter than -132 in nine games, the Kings have maintained a strong record, winning seven times. According to the odds, LA Kings is perceived to have a 56.9% likelihood of winning the upcoming game.

On the other side, the Avalanche, as underdogs, triumphed in the sole game they played in that role this season. Notably, Colorado has not encountered odds greater than +109, and the current odds give them a 47.8% chance of winning this match.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Los Angeles Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Avalanche to surprise with an upset: Yes

