Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 26, 2024

Two NHL teams in the the Western Conference standings are set to clash as the Colorado Avalanche (31-14-3, third in conference) host the Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9, seventh) at Ball Arena on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings have enjoyed a commendable season, showcasing a robust offense that averages 3.18 goals per game. Key contributors like Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala have not only netted 42 goals but also displayed defensive prowess with 81 blocked shots.

The offensive firepower extends beyond the top lines, with Quinton Byfield, Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault combining for 44 goals and 51 assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Drew Doughty and Matt Roy have significantly contributed with 13 goals and 26 assists, enhancing the team's overall offensive dynamics.

The Colorado Avalanche, currently having an outstanding season, lead with a potent offense averaging 3.81 goals per game, including a recent surge of 13 goals in the last two outings. The top line, spearheaded by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, has been instrumental, amassing 57 goals and 90 assists.

The team's depth is evident as Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor have combined for 31 goals and 42 assists. Additionally, defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews have contributed significantly with 17 goals and 67 assists, further fortifying the team's offensive capabilities.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head

The Avalanche and LA Kings have competed in 64 games up to the present day, with an average of 5.3 goals per game. In terms of regular season wins, the Avalanche secured 31 victories, while the Kings notched 33 wins in 64 games. The teams experienced 33 losses each in regular play, resulting in a balanced head-to-head record. Overtime matchups saw the Avalanche winning three times and losing four, whereas the Kings claimed four wins and suffered three losses. In penalty shootouts, the Avalanche won three times but lost six, while the Kings secured six victories and endured three defeats. On average, the Avalanche scored 2.6 goals per game, slightly below the Kings' average of 2.7.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Predictions

In the upcoming clash, the favored Colorado Avalanche (-143) face the Los Angeles Kings (+120) with an over/under set at 6 goals.

Colorado enters the matchup after a convincing 6-2 home victory against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 24. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings, who last played at home on the same date, suffered a 5-3 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kings vs. Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Avalanche to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score: Yes.