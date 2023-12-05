Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 5, 2023

The Los Angeles Kings are in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Nationwide Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets preview

The Los Angeles Kings are 14-4-3, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference and coming off a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and are 6-1 in their last seven games.

The Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe who has 22 points, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore have 20 points while Quinton Byfield has 18 points.

Columbus, meanwhile, is 8-14-4 and coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. The Blue Jackets are 2-2 in their last four games.

Offensively, Columbus has been led by Zach Werenski who has 19 points, Boone Jenner has 18 points, Ivan Provorov has 18 points, and Johnny Gaudreau has 15 points.

Kings vs Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key numbers

LA is 37-21-1-6 all-time against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Kings average 3.86 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL.

Columbus allows 3.35 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

Los Angeles allows just 2.29 goals per game, which is the best in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets average just 2.85 goals per game which ranks 24th.

The Kings are 9-0 on the road.

Columbus is 6-7-1 at home this season.

Kings vs Blue Jackets: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -218 favorites while the Columbus Blue Jackets are +180 underdogs while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

LA has been phenomenal on the road this season, leading the NHL in goals per game and allowing the fewest goals per puting. Columbus has struggled to score, and that could be the case against LA.

The Kings should be able to limit Columbus' offense while LA will score early and hold onto their lead to improve to 10-0 on the road.

Prediction: Kings 4-1 Blue Jackets

Kings vs Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles -1.5 +114

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points -150.

Tip 4: Zach Werenski over 2.5 shots -130.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Los Angeles Columbus 0 votes