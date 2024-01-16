Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (21-11-8) face off against the Dallas Stars (25-12-5) at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and HULU.

In its most recent match on Jan. 13, Dallas clinched a 3-1 road victory against the Blackhawks. Los Angeles, on the other hand, claimed a convincing 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in its latest game on Jan. 15.

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Game preview

With an overall record of 25-12-5, including a strong home performance at 13-8-2, the Dallas Stars are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Kings.

The Stars hold an impressive 9-3-1 record in games where their opponents commit more penalties.

Roope Hintz leads the team with 17 goals, supported by Jason Robertson's 15 goals and 28 assists. Joe Pavelski has contributed 100 shots on goal for the Stars.

In goal, Scott Wedgewood maintains a record of 12-4-3, with a 3.03 GAA and .897 SV%, having allowed 59 goals on 575 shots.

Meanwhile, following Trevor Moore's impressive two-goal performance against the Hurricanes in a 5-2 victory, the Los Angeles Kings head to face the Dallas Stars.

With a strong road record of 14-4-3 and an overall standing of 21-11-8, Los Angeles looks to continue their success.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 20 goals, supported by Kevin Fiala's 10 goals and 27 assists.

Adrian Kempe boasts 126 shots on goal. Anze Kopitar has contributed one goal and seven assists in the last 10 games.

In goals, Cam Talbot holds a record of 14-10-3, a 2.34 GAA, and a .918 SV%, having faced 820 shots and allowing 67 goals.

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kings and Stars have faced each other in a total of 251 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Kings overall record against the Stars stands at 94-122-32-3 (43.8%).

On regular season contests alone, the Kings maintain a 91-118-32-3 (43.9%) record.

The Kings are currently averaging 3.33 goals per game, while the Stars are close behind with an average of 3.64 goals per game.

The Kings kill 87.1% of their opponent's power plays, while the Stars have an 85.2% success rate.

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

Dallas has proven its prowess as the odds favorite, securing victory in 24 out of the 40 games played this season. The Stars have dominated in games with odds shorter than -138, winning 17 out of 23 matchups. Analyzing the current odds, Dallas is assigned a 58.0% likelihood of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Kings have defined the odds with upset victories in five out of the 10 games played as undergoes this season. Additionally, when positioned as underdogs of +116 or longer, the Kings boasts a 2-1 record, with odds indicating a 46.3% chance for the Kings to win this game.

Prediction: Stars 5 - 3 Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jason Robertson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Roope Hintz to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Kings to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars 0 votes