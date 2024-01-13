Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 13th 2024

Little Caesars Arena is set to host an exciting match between the Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW will provide live coverage of the game.

Los Angeles is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, whereas Detroit faced a 3-2 home OT defeat against the Oilers on the same day.

Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Throughout the season, the Detroit Red Wings have maintained an average of 3.51 goals, while their defense concedes 3.39 goals per game. Despite a 7th-ranked offense, the defense poses challenges, currently sitting at the 24th position.

Alex DeBrincat has been a standout performer, contributing 17 goals and 21 assists in 41 games, totalling 38 points.

Dylan Larkin plays a crucial role in Detroit's offense, recording 14 goals and 20 assists in 35 games.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts an 8-4-1 record, accompanied by a 2.54 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings exhibit a goal scoring of 3.28, while maintaining a solid defense that concedes only 2.44 goals per game. Their offense holds the 12th rank, whereas their defense secures an impressive 2nd place.

Anze Kopitar stands out as a crucial contributor with 14 goals, 23 assists, and a total of 37 points at a rate of 1.0 per game.

In goal, Cam Talbot boasts a commendable 14-9-5 record for the season, backed by a 2.22 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Red Wings and Kings have faced off 219 times in both regular season and playoff games combined.

The Red Wings hold an overall record of 95-97-27 (49.5%) against the Kings.

In regular season contests alone, the Red Wings maintain an 80-93-27 (49.0%) record against the LA Kings.

The Kings lead the league with an impressive 87.07% penalty kill success rate, while the Red Wings ranks 11th with an 81.88 penalty kill percentage.

In faceoff, the Red Wings sit at 16th place with a 49.7% win rate, and the Kings secure the 12th position with a 50.9% faceoff win percentage.

Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has performed well when favored by odds this season, boasting a 16-12 record as the favorite. In games with odds shorter than -158 (16 in total), the Kings have secured 10 victories. The odds currently indicate a 61.2% chance of LA Kings winning this game.

On the flip side, the Red Wings have embraced the underdog role 27 times this season, emerging victorious in 11 of those games, translating to a 40.7% success rate. Specifically, when facing odds of +133 or longer as the underdog, Detroit holds a 3-8 record, and the odds suggest a 42.9% chance of the Red Wings pulling off a win.

Prediction: Kings 4 - 3 Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Bettings tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Patrick Kane to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

