The series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers has been much tighter than many anticipated, and it stands 1-1.

After the Kings shocked the Oilers in comeback fashion in Game 1, Edmonton Oilers responded with a 4-2 victory on home ice on Wednesday. The Pacific Division rivals now head to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Connor McDavid was held scoreless in Game 1 and recorded just one assist in Game 2. That feels troubling, but not in the way you think. McDavid is going to break out, it is just a matter of when.

Two games with only one point total feels like the trigger he needs to snap out of it. Expect him to be at his best in Game 3, which is less than ideal for the LA Kings.

McDavid has recorded 56 points in 39 career playoff games, an incredible stat line.

The best player in the world has been exactly that in the biggest moments of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Last season, McDavid tallied 33 points in 16 games before the Oilers fell in the Western Conference final. If Edmonton has any hope of making a run, they need that McDavid to return.

For the Kings, they have to be happy with this series so far. They allowed four goals and nearly 40 shots in each game but guess what, they are heading home with a chance to take a 2-1 series lead.

The focus for the Kings will certainly be to limit the chances for Edmonton. Get those shots down close to 30 and find a way, either with defending or an excellent goaltending performance, to keep them at three goals, and LA should have a very good chance in this game. Much easier said than done.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Moore-Danault-Arvidsson

Iafallo-Lizotte-Vilardi

Grundstrom-Kupari-Kaliyev

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Edler-Durzi

Korpisalo

Copley

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers, led by their captain, are ready to break out.

So far, the Los Angeles Kings have done a nice job frustrating them. But McDavid has shown flashes of himself in the first two games and I fully expect him to explode in Game 3.

Edmonton Oilers 5, Los Angeles Kings 2

Poll : 0 votes