Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 6: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Did you think the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers series was already over? You are not alone.

Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are set to meet in Game 6 on Saturday night from Southern California. Edmonton has a chance to close out the series after overcoming a 2-1 series deficit and winning 6-3 in Game 5.

Edmonton has earned that lead by way of the usual 'Superman' quality of play of captain Connor McDavid.

The best player in the world was held to just one point over the first two games of the series but has come alive in Games 3, 4, and 5. In three games, McDavid has tallied seven points (two goals, five assists). Despite his excellent play, McDavid has not been the best Oiler in the first round.

The sometimes-forgotten Leon Draisaitl has had a hand in just shy of half of the Oilers' goals in this series. Draisaitl leads all Edmonton skaters with 10 points and sits third, behind only Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars and Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for most postseason points in the league.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce McDavid to Draisaitl... we feel like we've heard this one before 🤩 McDavid to Draisaitl... we feel like we've heard this one before 🤩 https://t.co/PMHlQtgVlk

The Kings have been playing with house money in this series.

No one expected them to have a shot, yet they have hung around and even built a series lead after Game 3. But now, they face elimination in front of their home crowd and Mr. Will Ferrel himself...

HappyCat486 @HappyCat486 Will Ferrel at LA Kings game tonight. 🤣 Will Ferrel at LA Kings game tonight. 🤣 https://t.co/4zT34p3B9b

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Moore-Danault-Arvidsson

Iafallo-Lizotte-Vilardi

Grundstrom-Kupari-Kaliyev

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Edler-Durzi

Korpisalo

Copley

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Prediction

The Oilers are simply too good for this Kings team. However, Edmonton also seems destined to give away their advantage with every chance they get.

They have repeatedly allowed Los Angeles to storm back in games, they have blown leads, and the pressure is now all on them to close the Kings out in six games.

Los Angeles should play freely. But if they are going to win this game and extend the series to seven games, they need a .940 or above performance from goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. If the netminder can steal a couple away from McDavid and Draisaitl, the Kings have a shot.

Oilers 3, Kings 2 (2OT)

Poll : 0 votes