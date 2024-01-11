Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 11th 2024

The Florida Panthers (26-12-2) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-10-7), who are on a six-game losing streak, at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the game on ESPN+, BSFL and BSW.

The Panthers are riding high with an eight-game winning streak, having recently secured a 5-1 victory on the road against the Blues on Tuesday. In contrast, the Kings played on the road in their last matchup on Tuesday, suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview

Despite being one of the NHL's strongest teams at the start of the season, the Los Angeles Kings have faced significant struggles with their recent form. With an average of 3.32 goals scored per game, the Kings lead the defense, allowing only 90 total goals and conceding 2.43 goals per game.

Adrian Kempe has been a standout performer, scoring 15 goals and 21 assists in 37 games, resulting in 36 points for the season. Anze Kopitar is a major offensive force, contributing 36 points this season. In goal, Cam Talbot holds a solid 14-9-4 record for the season, boasting a 2.20 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have maintained an average of 3.2 goals per game, with their defense allowing 2.47 goals throughout this season. Their offensive ranking stands at 16th, while defensively, they have yielded 99 goals.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has contributed 11 goals and 33 assists, and Sam Reinhart stands out with an impressive 51 points, averaging 0.7 goals per game with 27.4% shooting accuracy. In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky boasts an impressive 20-9-1 record for the season, holding a 2.45 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Panthers and Kings have faced off each other in a total of 43 games.

The Panthers hold an overall record of 14-24-3-2 (36%) against the Kings and face a tough challenge with a 6-game losing streak.

The Panthers possess the league's 5th best penalty kill percentage at 84.38%, while the Kings lead the league with an outstanding 87.61% success rate on the penalty kill.

In terms of goal differentials, the Panthers rank 4th in the league with a +29, while the Kings hold the 3rd best goals differential at +33.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers: Odds and Prediction

With 21 victories in 29 games as the favorite this season, Florida has proven its strength. In games with odds shorter than -136, the Panthers secured 15 wins. As per the odds, Florida has a 57.6% chance of winning tonight.

On the other hand, the Kings have managed four wins in eight games where they were considered underdogs. In a game with odds of +115 or longer this season, the Kings clinched a victory, with a 46.5% chance predicted to win this game.

Prediction: Kings 3 - 4 Panthers

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Aleksander Barkov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: LA Kings to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Los Angeles Kings Florida Panthers 0 votes