Los Angeles Kings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 7th 2023

Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) arrive with a remarkable 10-game road win streak to face the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) in a matchup to be broadcast on BSW and ESPN+ on Thursday, Dec 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Kings secured a 4-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last road game on Dec 5, while the Canadiens triumphed 4-2 at home against the Seattle Kraken in their latest match on Dec 4.

Los Angeles Kings vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings aim for a third straight win, riding a wave of confidence built on back-to-back victories.

Over the last two games against the Avalanche and Blue Jackets, the Kings accumulated eight goals, showcasing an offensive prowess with an average of 3.86 goals, while their defense remains sturdy, conceding only 2.32 goals per game.

The team looks to keep their offensive momentum going, especially with Adrian Kempe's notable contributions of eight goals and 15 assists.

On the other end, the performance of the Montreal Canadiens defense has been inconsistent, raising the important question of whether the defense will step up to the plate when needed.

Despite a close 5-4 overtime defeat against the Detroit Red Wings in the last game, the Canadiens responded strongly with a 4-2 victory over the Seattle.

Leading the charge was Josh Anderson, who notched a goal and an assist.

With an offensive average of 2.8 goals, the Canadiens' defense is allowing 3.48 goals per game.

Nick Suzuki has been a standout contributor, tallying seven goals and 14 assists so far this season.

Los Angeles Kings vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canadiens and Kings have faced off in 158 games, combining regular season and playoffs. Canadiens hold a dominant 97-40-20-1 (67.7%) record against the Kings. The Canadiens are currently on a five-game losing streak against the Kings. In regular season matchups, the Canadiens maintain a 93-39-20-1 (67.3%) advantage over the Los Angeles Kings. The Montreal Canadiens boast a historical winning streak of seven games against the Kings, occuring on three separate occassions. The Canadiens' last win against the Kings was nearly five years ago, recording a 3-2 victory on Nov 19, 2019. The Canadiens and Kings have met once in the playoffs during the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, with the Canadiens emerging victorious in five games (best of seven). The Kings have secured two shutouts this season, while the Canadiens are yet to accomplish a shutout. The Kings average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game, while the Canadiens average 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Los Angeles Kings vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and Prediction

In 14 games where Los Angeles held the favorite status this season they emerged victorious 11 times.

The Kings secured a single win in two games with odds below -229.

According to the odds, Los Angeles is implied to have a 69.6% chance of winning the upcoming contest.

The Canadiens, listed as underdogs 22 times this season, pulled off eight upsets.

Montreal faced odds of +185 or longer as underdogs six times, suffering defeat in each of those instances.

The win probability for the Canadiens stands at 35.1%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Los Angeles Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Montreal Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Los Angeles Kings Montreal Canadiens 0 votes