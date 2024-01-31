Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 31, 2024

The struggling Los Angeles Kings (22-15-10), currently facing a four-game losing streak, hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators (26-22-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. The game kicks off at 7.30 p.m. ET and will be aired on TNT, MAX, TVAS and BSW.

Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Predators score an average of 2.98 goals and concede 3.12 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 19.1%, and they boast a 76.4% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 23 goals and 27 assists. Roman Josi has 10 goals and 34 assists while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 17 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 19-18-2, facing 108 goals with a 2.94 GAA, making 999 saves and achieving .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.13 goals and conceded 2.66 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 21.3%, and they boast an 87% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17 goals and 26 assists, while Quinton Byfield has contributed 14 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, David Rittich has a 4-1-3 record, with a 2.09 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 82 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 42-34-3-3 (53.0%) against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.6% win rate, while the Predators have 48.7%.

On penalty kills the Kings boast an 86.99% success rate, while the Predators are at 76.40%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

Throughout the season, Los Angeles has maintained a balanced record of 17-17 when considering the odds choice. In the 31 games where the odds were shorter than -120, the Kings emerged victorious in 16 games, presenting a 54.5% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Predators have displayed resilience, securing upset victories in 13 out of 28 games played as the underdogs this season, amounting to a 46.4% success rate. When listed as underdogs with odds of -100 or longer in 21 games, Nashville holds a 9-12 record, with a 50.0% chance of securing a win.

Prediction: Kings 3 - 2 Predators

Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Anze Kopitar to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes

