Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

In a highly anticipated NHL matchup, the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders are set to face off at the UBS Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

As both teams hit the ice, the Kings come into the game with a stellar season, showcasing a formidable offensive prowess that has seen them score an impressive 3.87 goals per game. They have netted an astounding 12 goals in their last three games alone.

Los Angeles Kings Game preview

Leading the charge for the Los Angeles Kings are the dynamic trio of Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, who have collectively contributed 24 goals and 47 assists. However, the team's offensive depth goes beyond the top line, with players like Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield and Phillip Danault making significant contributions, combining for 27 goals and 31 assists.

Even the defensemen, Drew Doughty and Michael Anderson, have been actively involved in the scoring, adding eight goals and 15 assists from the point to bolster the team's offensive output.

New York Islanders Game preview

On the opposing side, the New York Islanders have also demonstrated promise in the current season, relying on their offense to lead the way. Averaging 3.00 goals per game, the Islanders have been in fine form, especially in their last four games, where they've scored an impressive 20 goals.

The top line, spearheaded by Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, has been the driving force behind the Islanders' offensive success, accounting for 18 goals and 32 assists.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 25 games played, the Kings secured victory in 16 matchups, while the Islanders emerged victorious in 9 games. Overtime and Shootout Performance: The Kings have secured 2 wins, while the Islanders are yet to claim an overtime victory. Goal Averages: Across the 25 games, both teams have shown offense, collectively averaging 5.2 goals per match. The Kings have averaged 2.8 goals per game, slightly outpacing the Islanders, who have averaged 2.4 goals per game. Penalty Shootouts: Interestingly, in penalty shootouts, the Islanders have a perfect record with 2 wins, while the Kings have experienced 2 losses.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders: Prediction

In the upcoming game, the Los Angeles Kings are favored with odds of -143, while the New York Islanders are the underdogs with odds of +121. The over/under for the game is set at six goals.

The Kings head into the matchup with confidence after securing a 4-0 victory on the road against the Montreal Canadiens, while the Islanders are coming off a 7-3 home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kings vs. Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Barzal to score: Yes