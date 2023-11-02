Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 2nd Oct 2023

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Nov. 2, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is coming off a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Ottawa, meanwhile, beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports and TSN5 in the Sens region in Canada at 7 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Kings preview

The Los Angeles Kings are third in the Pacific division with a record of 5-2-2. LA is 3-1 in its last four and is currently leading the NHL with an average of 4.33 goals per game. The Kings are allowing 3.22, which ranks 18th. LA is also perfect 4-0 on the road this season.

The Kings have been led by Kevin Fiala, who has 12 points, while Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have nine points. Trevor Moore has eight, and Mikey Anderson has seven points. Cam Talbot has also taken over in net as he's 4-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Ottawa Senators preview

The Ottawa Senators fired their general manager, Pierre Dorion, on Wednesday after being docked a first-round pick. This season, the Sens have been led by Tim Stutzle, who has 10 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has nine, while Jacob Chychurn, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk all have eight points.

The Sens are currently averaging four goals per game, which ranks third, but are allowing 3.25, which ranks 20th. Ottawa is 4-4 and in last place in the Atlantic but is 3-2 at home.

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Fiala-Dubois-Laferriere

Moore-Danault-Kaliyev

Grundstrom-Lizotte-Lewis

Defensemen

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Englund-Spence

Goalies

Talbot

Copley

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Batherson-Norris-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

Defensemen

Sanderson-Zub

Chychurn-Bernard-Docker

Kleven-Hamonic

Goalies

Korpisalo

Forsberg

Kings vs. Senators: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are slight -112 favorites, while the Ottawa Senators are -108 underdogs at home. The over/under is set at seven, with the under juiced at -130.

Los Angeles is undefeated on the road this season and shut down the high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs offense on Tuesday. Ottawa, meanwhile, is dealing with some key injuries to its defense, which is a bit of a concern. This game is also interesting, given that Korpisalo was the Kings' goalie last year, while Talbot was the Senators' goalie last season.

Ultimately, Talbot has been playing well and should be able to limit the chances of Ottawa, while Los Angeles' offense will continue to click.

Prediction: Kings 4, Senators 2

Poll : Who do you think wins? Ottawa Los Angeles 0 votes