Los Angeles Kings vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 16th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, Washington. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.
The contest can be listened to on the radio on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM and KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM.
Los Angeles Kings game preview
The Los Angeles Kings are 16-6-4 this season after losing to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in their last game. On average, they have scored 3.62 goals per game and allowed 2.42 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.9%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 88.0%.
Kevin Fiala has been a critical player for Los Angeles this season, tallying 26 points. Adrian Kempe has also contributed to the team with nine goals and 17 assists in 26 games.
Pheonix Copleys has a record of 4-1-2 this season and made 154 saves while allowing 23 goals.
Arthur Kaliyev (illness), Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body) and Viktor Arvidsson (back) are unavailable for today's match.
Seattle Kraken game preview
The Seattle Kraken are 10-14-7 this season after winning their last game 7-1 against Chicago. They are scoring 2.71 goals and conceding 3.19 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.9%.
Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in 31 games for Kraken. Vince Dunn has also helped Seattle's offense, recording four goals and assisting 20 others this season.
Joey Daccord has been solid in goal for Seattle, boasting a save percentage of .905 and goals against average of 2.6 per game.
Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Justin Schultz (upper body) and Jaden Schwartz (lower body) are unavailable for today's match.
Los Angeles Kings lines
Forwards
- Kevin Fiala
- Phillip Danault
- Trevor Moore
- Carl Grundstrom
Defensemen
- Mikey Anderson
- Drew Doughty
- Jacob Moverare
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- Pheonix Copley
Seattle Kraken lines
Forwards
- Tye Kartye
- Matty Beniers
- Jordan Eberle
- Jared Mccann
Defensemen
- Vince Dunn
- Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak
Goalies
- Chris Driedger
- Joey Daccord
Los Angeles Kings vs Seattle Kraken: Odds & prediction
The Los Angeles Kings are coming off three consecutive losses, while the Seattle Kraken have only won two out of their last ten games. On average, both teams are equal in power play success rate. Kings have better goals against average than the Kraken, 2.42 to 3.19.
The Kings have been exceptional when playing away from home, but their last two victories on the road happened during overtime.
The Kings are the favorites with odds of -157, while the Kraken are the underdogs with odds of +130. Based on the stats, Los Angeles will win this game.
Los Angeles Kings vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips
Tip 1: Kings to win - 157
Tip 2: Game to have over six goals - Yes
Tip 3: Adrian Kempe to score - Yes