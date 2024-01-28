Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 28, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (22-15-9) will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Blues, riding a four-game winning streak, are coming off a 4-3 road win over the Kraken in their last game on Friday. The Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the Avalanche on the same day.

Tune in to ESPN, NHLN, TVAS, BSW and BSMW for live coverage.

Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Kings have averaged 3.13 goals per game and conceding 2.63. Their power play success rate 21.4%, and they boast an 87.1% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 16 goals, 26 assists and 142 shots on goal, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 12 goals and 30 assists. In goal, David Rittich has a 4-1-2 record, with an impressive 1.86 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blues have averaged 2.87 goals per game and allowing 3.15 against. Their power play success rate is 15.4%, while their penalty kill is 77.8%.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 17 goals, 34 assists and 95 shots on goal. Pavel Buchnevich has been a key contributor with 16 goals and 21 assists, while Jordan Kyrou has 13 goals and 21 assists.

In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 17-12-2 record this year, maintaining a 2.97 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 240 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kings have an overall record of 96-120-22-2 (44.6%) against the Blues.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.6% win rate, while the Blues have 49.1%.

On penalty kills, the Kings boast an 87.14% success rate, while the Blues are at 77.78%.

Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues: Odds and Prediction

Los Angeles has registered victories in 17 of 33 games as the favorites this season. In 22 games with odds shorter than -151, the Kings have a success rate of 60.2%, securing victories 13 times. They have a favorable chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blues have pulled off upsets in 19 of 34 games as the underdogs. St. Louis has won 13 of 25 games when the odds were +127 or longer, presenting a 44.1% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Blues 4-2 Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blues to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Trevor Moore to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Kyrou to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Los Angeles Kings St. Louis Blues 0 votes