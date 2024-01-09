Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 9th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (20-10-6) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-17-5) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, Jan 9 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+, TVAS, NHLN, BSW, and BSSUN will broadcast the game.

The Los Angeles team is coming off a 4-3 road loss to the Washington Capitals on Jan 7, while Tampa Bay faced a 7-3 defeat on the road against the Boston Bruins on Jan 6.

Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings are eager to break a five game losing streak following their recent 4-3 loss to Washington.

Anze Kopitar boasts 36 points, via 14 goals and 22 assists, while Trevor Moore has 26 points, leading the team with 17 goals. In goal, the Cam Talbot holds a 14-9-3 record this season, maintaining a 2.17 GAA and an impressive .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to redeem themselves in the upcoming game after a 7-3 loss to Boston in their previous match.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with an impressive 67 points, featuring 28 goals and 39 assists. Brayden Point adds 42 points to the tally with 19 goals and 23 assists, while Steven Stamkos contributes 38 points including 22 assists. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 9-9-0 record this season, showcasing a 3.01 GAA and an .895 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kings and Lightning have faced each other in a total of 45 games. The Kings hold an overall record of 14-25-2-4 (33.3%) against the Lightning.

The LA Kings' longest winning streak against the Lightning is 3 games, occuring on two separate occassions.

Leading the league, the Kings boast an impressive 87.39% penalty kill success rate and rank 3rd in goal differential at +34.

On the other hand, the Lightning's penalty kill percentage is 80.34%, placing them 14th in the league, and they have the 23rd ranked goal differential at -10.

Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and prediction

The Kings have emerged victorious in 16 out of 27 games when favored this season. With odds lower than -115 in 25 games, Los Angeles has secured 15 wins, indicating a 53.5% chance of winning this game based on odds.

Throughout the season, the Lightning have played as the underdog in 20 games, managing to secure victory in seven of those matchups, resulting in a 35.0% upset success rate. Tampa Bay has excelled as the underdog with odds of -105 or longer, winning seven out of 19 games, with a win probability of 51.2%.

Prediction: LA Kings 2 - 3 Lightning

Los Angeles Kings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kings to beat the spread: Yes

