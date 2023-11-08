Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 8th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The Kings stand third in both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference while the Golden Knights sit at the top of the Pacific Division and the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV Broadcast: TNT and MAX

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM

Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Kings enter this game with a 7-2-2 record and they won their last matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0. On average the Kings score 4.27 goals per game while their defense allows an average of 2.81 goals per game.

The Kings are considered underdogs against the Golden Knights with moneyline odds of +116.

Los Angeles Kings key players and injury status

Adrian Kempe has contributed 4 goals and 8 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored 6 goals and also provided 5 assists in the last 10 games. Cam Talbot boasts a record of 6-2-1, with a goals-against average of 2.14 and a save percentage of .923.

Andre Lee (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) are unavailable for this game.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have been performing well this season with an 11-1-1 record; however, their winning streak was interrupted in their last game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Golden Knights have been scoring 3.77 goals per game while their defense has been conceding 2.15 goals. They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -132.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injury status

Shea Theodore has been quite impressive for the Golden Knights contributing 3 goals and 9 assists. Also, William Karlsson scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists in the last 10 games.

Logan Thompson has a record of 5-1-0 and boasts a goals-against average of 2.31 and an impressive save percentage of .923. Alternate goaltender, Adin Hill boasts goals against 1.81 and a percentage of .938 with an impressive record of 6-0-1.

Zach Whitecloud (upper body), Isaiah Saville (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) and Nicolas Hague (lower body) are unavailable for this match.