Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 7, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) will be on the road to face the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) at the Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles is coming off a 4-3 home defeat against the Red Wings on Thursday, losing 2-0 in a shootout. Meanwhile, the Capitals' most recent game ended in a 6-2 home loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The game will be broadcast on NHLN, BSW and MNMT.

Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings recently faced defeats against the Golden Knights, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Red Wings. In terms of offensive performance, they are averaging 3.37 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 18.5%.

Trevor Moore leads the Kings in goals with 17. Kevin Fiala has provided 23 assists, while Andrian Kempe has recorded 112 shots on goal.

At the defensive end, the Kings are allowing an average on 2.37 goals per game and effectively killing 87.3% of opponent power plays. In goal, Cam Talbot boasts a season record of 14-8-3, maintaining a 2.10 GAA and an impressive .925 SV%, having faced 689 shots and allowing 52 goals.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals recently faced setbacks against the Devils and Hurricanes. They are averaging 2.35 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 14.3%.

Dylan Strome leads the team with 14 goals. John Carlson has contributed 19 assists, while Alex Ovechkin has fired 134 shots on goal. On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing an average of 2.97 goals per game and have been successful in killing 79.8% of opponent power plays.

In goal, Darcy Kuemper holds a season record of 9-9-2, maintaining a 3.35 GAA and an .891 SV%, having faced 577 shots and allowing 63 goals.

Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Capitals and Kings have faced other 119 times. The Capitals hold an overall record of 44-60-13-2 (42.2%).

The longest winning streak the Capitals have enjoyed against the Kings is five games, twice.

The Kings boast the league's second best goal differential at +35, while the Capitals are 27th with a goal differential of -23.

Washington has a faceoff win percentage of 46.5%, while the Kings excel with the ninth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL at 51.3%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

This season, the LA Kings boast a 16-10 record when favored. When facing odds lower than -164 in 14 games, they have won nine, resulting in a 62.1% probability of winning this game.

On the other side, the Capitals have played as underdogs 26 times this season, upsetting their opponent nine times, translating to a 34.6% success rate. In 13 games where they were the underdogs with odds of +138 or longer, the Capitals have gone 7-6, carrying a 42.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: LA Kings 3-1 Capitals

Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: LA Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Los Angeles Kings Washington Capitals 0 votes