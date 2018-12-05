×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luongo gets 77th shutout as Panthers blank Bruins 5-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Dec 2018, 08:56 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Luongo made 33 saves in his 77th career shutout, Mike Hoffman scored twice and the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Luongo, who returned to the lineup after missing five games with a knee injury, passed Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL's all-time shutout list.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, while Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov also scored. Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Keith Yandle added two.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 39 shots as the Panthers had a season-high 44 shots on goal. The Bruins lost for the third time in four games.

Huberdeau stretched the Panthers' lead to 3-0. His shot from the left circle was blocked by Halak, but the puck trickled through his pads at 15:14 of the second period. Huberdeau has six consecutive multipoint games, one short of the franchise record set by Pavel Bure.

Hoffman's second goal with five seconds left in the second on a power play made the score 4-0. Hoffman has 26 points in his last 24 games.

Dadonov's power-play goal with 5:34 remaining in the third made it 5-0.

Hoffman scored the first goal of the night. With traffic in front, Halak lost track of the puck, which was sitting on his left side at the goal line until Hoffman poked it in at 4:21 of the second.

Matheson gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead when he brought the puck down the length of the ice and beat Halak on the stick side with a shot from the right circle at 13:13.

Advertisement

NOTES: The Panthers returned goaltender Michael Hutchinson to Springfield of the AHL. Hutchinson was on loan while Luongo was out. ... Huberdeau has 299 points, surpassing Nathan Horton for fourth in franchise history. ... Bruins D Charlie McAvoy took part in the morning skate. McAvoy is not expected to play Thursday at Tampa Bay, but it hasn't been ruled out.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

___

More NHL hockey: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Price, Canadiens blank Bruins, 3-0
RELATED STORY
Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Panthers put G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve
RELATED STORY
Lightning top Panthers 2-1 in shootout; Luongo hurt
RELATED STORY
Martinook's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Panthers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak scores 3 to lift Bruins to 5-1 win over Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Anderson earns 27-save shutout as Senators blank Rangers 3-0
RELATED STORY
Rinne shuts out Bruins on 36th birthday, Predators win 1-0
RELATED STORY
Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
RELATED STORY
Luongo makes 32 saves, Panthers beat Jets 4-2 in Finland
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us