Mackenzie Blackwood landing spots: 3 teams that can move for New Jersey Devils goalie

The New Jersey Devils could look to move Mackenzie Blackwood this summer as he lost the starting job and dealt with injuries.

Blackwood looked like a future star goaltender, but his play and injuries have hindered him the past few years. Now, with New Jersey having Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid under contract, moving pending RFA Blackwood makes sense.

Although the return won't be as high on Blackwood as it would have been a few years ago, some teams would still be interested in the 26-year-old. Here are three potential landing spots for Mackenzie Blackwood:

#1. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced they would be letting Cam Talbot hit free agency and will be looking for a goalie to be the starter.

The Sens have Anton Forsberg under contract who is young, so pairing him with Blackwood and creating a tandem makes sense. Teams are starting to go away from a true number-one goalie and rather have two good goalies who can share the load.

With Mackenzie Blackwood's injury history, it likely won't cost the Sens much to trade for him or sign him. Ottawa doesn't have a draft pick until the fourth round in this year's draft, but a mid-round pick could be all it takes to acquire Blackwood.

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto has Ilya Samsonov as an RFA and it's uncertain if the Leafs will bring him back, especially with a new GM in Brad Treliving in charge.

If Toronto decides to go another direction, taking a flier on Blackwood - who will likely sign for cheap - makes sense for the Maple Leafs who are up against the cap. Toronto needs to find a legit number one goalie and having Blackwood and someone else could give them the tandem to go on a deep playoff run.

As well, even if Toronto decides to sign Samsonov, it doesn't rule them out in also trading for Mackenzie Blackwood and running with those two goalies.

#3. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit has Ville Husso under contract for next season and that is it, so the Red Wings will likely acquire a goalie this summer.

Husso is a decent NHL starter but pairing him with Blackwood could make some sense for the Red Wings team that could challenge for a playoff spot. Detroit has plenty of draft picks and prospects to make the trade work.

Both Husso and Blackwood seem better if they only play 40 games each so this pairing could form a really solid duo for Detroit.

Poll : Do you think New Jersey will trade Mackenzie Blackwood? Yes No 0 votes