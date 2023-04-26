Marcus Foligno receives game misconduct with dangerous knee to knee hit

Marcus Foligno will be spending an extended period of time in the locker room in Game 5 of the NHL playoffs between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars. This is due to a controversial incident that took place just two minutes and two seconds into the first period.

Minnesota Wild's Foligno made knee-to-knee contact with Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa. This resulted in a five-minute major penalty and eventually a game misconduct for Foligno.

The incident has sparked a lot of discussion in the hockey world, with many people having strong opinions on the matter.

WATCH: Marcus Foligno makes dangerous knee to knee hit with Radek Faksa that sends Faksa to the locker room and Foligno to the hotel

The incident happened when the puck flipped up high and landed between Faksa's legs. Foligno, who was going in for the hit, ended up colliding with Faksa's knee, resulting in a dangerous knee-to-knee contact.

The referees initially called a five-minute major penalty, which is a severe sanction that can have great consequences in a game. The referees then reviewed the incident and decided to give Foligno a game misconduct, which meant that he would not be allowed to play for the rest of the contest.

The knee-to-knee contact was a dangerous move and ended up sending Radek Faksa to the dressing room with an injury.

Injuries from knee-to-knee contact can be severe and long-lasting, and players in the NHL are expected to play hard but also with respect for their opponents. Marcus Foligno's move was deemed to be dangerous and reckless, and the referee's decision to give him a game misconduct was seen as appropriate by many.

The incident had an immediate impact on the game. Just eight seconds into the five-minute major penalty, Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars scored a goal, making it 1-0 in favor of the Stars.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#TexasHockey Tyler Seguin jams away at the loose puck until it beats Gustavsson for his 4th goal of the series, 1-0 Stars! Tyler Seguin jams away at the loose puck until it beats Gustavsson for his 4th goal of the series, 1-0 Stars!#TexasHockey https://t.co/8uBiW4HMmm

The incident has sparked discussion and debate on social media also. Some people support the referee's decision while others feel that the punishment was too severe.

However, it is important to remember that player safety is of the utmost importance in the NHL, and any dangerous moves that could result in injury should be taken seriously.

