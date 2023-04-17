Mark Stone returns to Vegas Golden Knights lineup after three months for Round 1 matchup against Winnipeg Jets

Mark Stone is set to return to the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 30-year-old forward has missed 39 games this season. He hasn't played since reaggravating a back injury during a game against the Florida Panthers on January 12. He had back surgery on January 31, and has been rehabilitating ever since. Stone's injury sidelined him for 26 games last season, which led to him undergoing surgery on May 19, 2022.

Stone says he feels healthy and rejuvenated heading into the playoffs:

"It's been a long two years, I really miss this," said Stone, who is also the Golden Knights' captain. "These last two weeks were getting ready to play. The back is good. It's about being physically and mentally ready to go."

Stone tried to rehab the injury before seeking a second opinion from Dr. Chad Prusmack. Prusmack had previously performed teammate Jack Eichel's disk replacement surgery in November 2021. Stone decided to undergo a second surgery and has been steadily progressing in his recovery.

Stone's return is a huge boost for the Golden Knights, who are hoping to make a deep playoff run this year. He compiled 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games this season.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks about Mark Stone and more

The Vegas Golden Knights have dealt with a lot of injuries. Their organizational depth has been tested. Luckily, they have Mark Stone leading them through the turmoil. His presence on and off the ice has been valuable. Head coach Bruce Cassidy recognizes Stone's importance to the team and their Stanley Cup aspirations.

"Real important piece to our team as everyone knows not only on the ice, but off the ice," Cassidy said. "Everything he brings. Fortunate to have him."

Despite Mark Stone's prolonged absence, Cassidy does not anticipate him being under a minutes restriction. However, he acknowledges that there will be an adjustment period for the forward.

In addition to Mark Stone, defenseman Zach Whitecloud is also expected to return to the lineup. Whitecloud sustained a lower-body injury in a game against the Dallas Stars on April 8. But he has been practicing in a full-contact jersey and is expected to be ready for Game 1.

With Mark Stone and Whitecloud back in the lineup, the Golden Knights are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. They are aiming to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

