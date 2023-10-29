Matthew Perry once attended Anze Kopitar's 14-hour wedding surrounded by drunk Slovenians

Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on "Friends," and Anze Kopitar, the Los Angeles Kings' top scorer, shared an unexpected but fascinating friendship. The bond paved the way for an extraordinary adventure, highlighting that celebrities often create surprising connections.

The late Perry, a self-proclaimed hockey enthusiast, attributed his love for the sport to his upbringing in Ottawa, Canada, and his fascination with the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite growing up in a city without an NHL team, Perry's attachment to hockey was unwavering. He later moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his father and became a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Kings.

In a candid interview, Perry shared his unforgettable experience of attending Anze Kopitar's wedding. Kopitar invited Perry to his wedding in Slovenia. What started as a jest – Kopitar offering Perry the chance to lift the Stanley Cup – turned into a heartfelt invitation to witness his special day.

"He asked me, right after they won the Stanley Cup, he said, "Do you want to lift the Stanley Cup over your head?"

"I was like, oh my God, that's yes yeah, please. And then as soon as he did that, he said, "Will you come to Slovenia for my wedding?" And then I felt like I had to say yes," Perry said

The wedding proved to be an adventure of epic proportions. Perry found himself amidst a lively celebration that lasted a staggering 14 hours. Surrounded by jubilant Slovenians, most of whom didn't speak English, Perry shared:

"I was in bed by nine o'clock."

While Matthew Perry's recent passing leaves a void in the entertainment world, his extraordinary friendship with Anze Kopitar stands as a testament to his passion for hockey and bond with Kopitar.

Ehen Matthew Perry recalled 1988 Legends Celebrity Challenge Hockey Game

In an interview with Nessun Daily, Matthew Perry revisited his roots in Massachusetts and shared his enduring passion for Boston sports.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry confessed his deep-rooted loyalty to the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. However, when it came to the Boston Bruins, Perry's memories took an interesting turn.

Perry recalled a momentous event in 1988 when he participated in a Bruins celebrity alumni game. With a hint of nostalgia, he noted:

"I think I scored a goal in that game."

He elaborated on the experience, describing a charity hockey team that played against former professional players. At the tender ages of 18, Perry relished the opportunity:

"It was a really, really fun time."

Matthew Perry's connection to Boston and his memorable involvement in the 1988 Legends Celebrity Challenge Hockey Game continue to be cherished anecdotes for fans of the talented actor.