Matthew Tkachuk injury: 3 options to replace the Florida Panthers star in crucial Game 5

Matthew Tkachuk suffered a shoulder injury in Game 3 but did play in Game 4 while was clearly still banged up.

Ahead of Game 5, Tkachuk did not take part in practice and his status for Game 5 is uncertain as head coach Paul Maurice was hesitant to give any update.

"The update will be tomorrow," Maurice said. "We've been at an optional point for the last two months in terms of skating (on) off days, but you'll get all that big information tomorrow night."

"You've had your people out of the lineup and important people out of the lineup and you've found way to ways to be successful," Maurice added. "So, you have that belief. If none of that's happened to you all year, the first time an important guy comes out of the lineup, it's a big deal.

"But being that everybody is playing tomorrow, as of today, we don't have to worry about that."

If Tkachuk can't play a crucial Game 5 with Florida down 3-1, here are three options to replace him, although all signs point to him playing.

#1. Casey Fitzgerald, D

The lone defenseman on the list is Casey Fitzgerald who played in two games in the playoffs when Florida went to seven defensemen and 11 forwards when it was dealing with injuries.

Florida has shown it is fine playing with seven defensemen and if that is the plan, Fitzgerald would be brought back into the lineup.

#2. Givani Smith, RW

If the Florida Panthers decide to go with the regular 12 forwards and six defensemen if Matthew Tkachuk can't play, Givani Smith would likely be called upon to play.

Smith has played in one playoff game for just 5:25 as he wasn't much of a factor. But Smith played a physical role and can slide in on the fourth line and have Zac Dalpe or Sam Reinhart get a bigger role in Game 5.

#3. Eetu Luostarinen, C

Eeut Luostarinen is the biggest wildcard as he hasn't played since Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an injury.

Since the injury, Luostarinen has been skating and is considered day-to-day. If Tkachuk is out, the hope would be Luostarinen can get back into the lineup as he adds much-needed skill and goal-scoring to the Panthers lineup.

In these playoffs, he has five points in 12 games, while in the regular season, he recorded 43 points in 82 games.

At this time, his status is uncertain which is why he is third on this list.

