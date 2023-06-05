Max Domi landing spots: 3 potential teams Dallas Stars forward could move to

Max Domi is a pending free agent and after being acquired by the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, he could sign elsewhere this summer.

Domi has seven points in 20 games with the Stars and while in the playoffs, had 13 points in 19 games. He was a key player for Dallas in their run to the Conference Finals.

With Domi being a solid middle-six forward, several teams will likely be after him as a free agent as he won't cost much. However, he has said he is looking for a long-term deal as he has been on five different teams since 2020.

“I’ve been one of those people that have been signing shorter-term deals, which gives you the opportunity to move around a little bit at the [trade] deadline here and there, but maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do,” Domi said after the Stars' season ended. “And listen: I hope that’s here.”

With that in mind, here are three potential landing spots for Max Domi:

#1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto has a very interesting off-season ahead with the team hiring a new general manager in Brad Treliving.

Domi's dad, Tie, played for the Maple Leafs and retired as a Maple Leaf in 2006. He was a fan favorite, so perhaps his son, Max will be interested in playing for his dad's team.

Max Domi would also be a good fit for Toronto as the Maple Leafs need to improve the middle six and add some physicality and scoring which Domi is. He also won't cost too much which is perfect for the Leafs who are up against the cap.

#2. Chicago Blackhawks

Max Domi could very well go back to Chicago after the Blackhawks dealt him to Dallas at the deadline.

Domi was vocal about how much he enjoyed his time with Chicago. With the Blackhawks winning the lottery and the right to draft Connor Bedard, Chicago could immediately be back in playoff contention.

The Blackhawks have plenty of cap room and could offer Domi a multi-year deal. He could have some stability and get to play alongside Bedard, utilizing his physicality to help protect the first-overall-pick.

#3. Edmonton Oilers

If Max Domi is after a Stanley Cup and isn't too worried about his salary, he would fit very well with the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton doesn't have a ton of cap space but could offer him a two-year deal to offer some stability and allow Domi to play alongside Connor McDavid once again.

The two played together during the 2017 world juniors and had great chemistry, so perhaps Edmonton looks to rekindle that as the Oilers need to add some more depth scoring to their roster.

