McDavid has 4 points, Nurse scores in OT as Oilers top Jets

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Oct 2018, 09:10 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid had four points and Darnell Nurse scored his first goal of the season 1:25 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

McDavid scored twice and added a pair of assists for the Oilers, who were down 4-1 to start the third period.

Ty Rattie ignited the comeback when he scored 18 seconds into the third. McDavid got his second power-play goal of the game at 2:28 to trim Winnipeg's lead to 4-3.

Jesse Puljujarvi tied it at 13:39 when a shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the Finnish forward's stick and went past goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had a pair of assists.

Nurse scored the winner unassisted when he got around Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers and beat Hellebuyck.

McDavid set an NHL record by being in on his team's first eight goals to start a season, breaking Adam Oates' record of seven with Detroit in 1986-87. McDavid's second assist of the game gave him nine points (four goals, five assists).

Jets forward Adam Lowry had two goals in a three-minute span in the first period. Mark Scheifele and defenseman Ben Chiarot also scored.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (3-2-1).

Talbot, playing his 200th game with the Oilers (2-2-0), stopped 29 shots.

Winnipeg opened a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Lowry got his first goal when he wasn't challenged in front and sent the puck past Talbot at 4:51. Lowry then got his own rebound and his shot went under a sprawling Talbot at 7:47 to make it 2-0.

McDavid connected on the power play when he cut smoothly to the front of the net and flipped a backhand past Hellebuyck at 12:49.

But only 22 seconds later, Chiarot restored his team's two-goal lead on a point shot with Patrik Laine providing the screen in front.

Continuing a power play to start the second, Scheifele fired in his goal off the rebound of Laine's one-timer to make it 4-1 at 1:02.

Winnipeg played without injured defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play their home opener Thursday against Boston to begin a four-game homestand.

Jets: Continue a six-game homestand, their longest of the season, Thursday against Vancouver.

