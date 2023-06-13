Michael Andlauer buys Ottawa Senators: 3 things fans can expect from new owner

The Ottawa Senators finally have a new owner as Michael Andlauer's offer has reportedly been accepted.

The bidding for Senators ownership has been going on for quite some time and some bidders pulled their bid out of frustration.

Andlauer will hopefully be announced as the new owner soon and when it does happen, there could be some big changes for Ottawa, including a new head coach.

#1. Patrick Roy as the new head coach

Ever since Michael Andlauer put his bid in for the Ottawa Senators, it was reported he liked Patrick Roy to be his new head coach.

Currently, D.J. Smith is the head coach of the Sens but he hasn't had much success with the young team. He has been subject to many rumors of him being fired and now it seems like a matter of time until Ottawa hires Patrick Roy, who just won the Memorial Cup with the Quebec Remparts.

Roy will announce his departure from the Remparts on Wednesday, which many think will lead to him being hired by the Sens. The former NHL goaltender also believes he learned a lot from his first NHL coaching stint and thinks he will have success in his second stint.

“It's hard for me to get a job because of the way I left Colorado,” Roy said to NHL.com. "I know I made some bad choices. I know the way I left, everything I did, could have an effect on today's perspective on myself.

"I have to live with that. I know that I've learned from my mistakes. The past is the past but sometimes, you have to live with your past. I understand the situation.”

#2. Alex DeBrincat's future will be known

Alex DeBrincat is not under contract for next season, but the Ottawa Senators have his rights as he is an RFA.

DeBrincat didn't live up to the hype in his first season, but it is reported that he enjoyed his time with the Senators and is open to re-signing.

With Michael Andlauer as the new owner, general manager Pierre Dorion should know what Andlauer wants to spend and can either re-sign DeBrincat or trade him. But, with a new owner in place, DeBrincat's future will be determined before or at the draft.

#3. Renovate the arena

Michael Andlauer will be keeping the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa as that was part of the bid. He will also look to renovate the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, as he likely won't move the team to downtown Ottawa but rather will renovate the current arena and make it more appealing for fans.

Poll : Do you agree with the changes that Michael Andlauer will likely make? Yes No 0 votes