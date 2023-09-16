"I crossed a line" - Mike Babcock once admitted to his shortcomings on HBO documentary

In the HBO documentary "24/7 Road to the Winter Classic" in 2013, Mike Babcock revealed a side of coaching rarely seen by the public. In a candid moment, he displayed remarkable self-awareness, acknowledging his own shortcomings and the challenges that come with this high-pressure role.

Babcock openly admitted that, as a coach, there are moments when lines are crossed. This level of introspection is not typically associated with coaches, who are often seen as authoritative figures.

One of the central themes of Babcock's candid moment was the significance of respect in coaching. He stressed the need for coaches to treat their players with respect as a fundamental aspect of their role.

He noted that being able to acknowledge one's mistakes and approach a player or team the next day to say:

"Every once in a while as a coach, you cross the line. When you can go back to your team or that player the next day and say, 'I crossed a line; I shouldn't have said that.' You know, I think being respectful is the way to go."

This emphasis on respect underscored the understanding that coaches, too, are human and can err in the heat of the moment.

Mike Babcock also touched upon the challenges of being constantly scrutinized in the media, especially in an era of 24/7 coverage:

"I like to think I do things right. When I don't; I don't really need it on TV. Sometimes words have come out of my mouth that I was trying to reach for to pull back in. When it's on camera, when the media gets hold of something, you never get anything back."

Mike Babcock has a track record of controversial incidents

Mike Babcock's controversial actions extend beyond scratching Mike Modano, preventing him from reaching 1,500 career games.

During his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings, reports emerged of him subjecting Johan Franzen to mental and verbal abuse while Franzen was dealing with a concussion. This reached a point where some teammates had to intervene.

While serving as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Babcock asked rookie Mitch Marner to privately assess his teammates' work ethic. He then unexpectedly shared Marner's confidential rankings with the entire team, leading to discontent among the players.

More recently, Mike Babcock has faced allegations of intruding into the privacy of Columbus Blue Jackets players by accessing their camera rolls and displaying their photos on his office TV. The NHLPA is currently investigating this incident.