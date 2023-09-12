Mike Babcock once drove Mitch Marner to break down in tears during his stint as Maple Leafs HC   

Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock's tenure has been marred by disturbing revelations about his treatment of players, particularly young Mitch Marner. The Athletic's Ian Tulloch has shed light on a harrowing incident during a father and son road trip with the Maple Leafs that paints Babcock's era in a deeply troubling light.

Babcock confronted rookie Mitch Marner about his perceived laziness and demanded a list ranking teammates based on their effort levels. Marner, showing maturity, put himself last on the list. However, Babcock's actions took a sinister turn when he shared this list with veteran players Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri, both potential linemates for Marner. This left Marner devastated, in tears, and his teammates furious with their head coach.

What's even more alarming is that similar incidents allegedly occurred during Babcock's time with the Detroit Red Wings, involving another young player. These actions appear as twisted psychological experiments gone awry, causing distress and division within the teams.

These revelations shed new light on why star players like Marner and Auston Matthews resisted long-term contracts with the Leafs during Mike Babcock's tenure. The extensive backlash and numerous sources speaking out about Babcock's behavior make it increasingly difficult to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Mike Babcock's coaching return marred by controversy in Columbus

Mike Babcock, the recently appointed head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is already facing controversy before the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. Known for his past ethical issues and questionable conduct, Babcock's return to coaching has sparked concerns.

Reports have emerged regarding Babcock's conduct within the Blue Jackets organization. According to the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, it was alleged that Babcock called team captain Boone Jenner into his office and demanded access to Jenner's cell phone to examine his personal photos.

This shocking accusation has left many, including podcast hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, flabbergasted, with Bissonnette emphasizing that Babcock should focus on the team's on-ice performance rather than invading players' privacy.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported that the Blue Jackets are aware of these allegations and are actively investigating them. Neither Babcock nor Jenner has provided an official response to these claims.

The situation has raised serious concerns about Babcock's return to coaching, especially after he claimed to have undergone personal growth during his time away from the NHL. This controversy has cast a shadow over his coaching comeback, and many are closely watching how the Blue Jackets will address these allegations.