Mike Sullivan replacements: 3 coaches Penguins can target if they part ways with current HC

The Pittsburgh Penguins were expected to be a playoff team after going out and adding Erik Karlsson in the offseason.

This was expected to be one of the last few years in contention with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. However, through two months of the season, the Penguins are 11-11-3, which is good for 12th place in the East.

Currently, Pittsburgh is three points out of a Wild Card spot, and with the season not off to a good start, many have wondered if head coach Mike Sullivan will be fired.

Should Sullivan be fired, here are three potential replacements for him.

Mike Sullivan replacements

#1. Mitch Love

Mitch Love has long been considered a future NHL head coach, and it was a bit of a surprise he didn't get the job with the Calgary Flames.

Love coached the Flames AHL team and led the team to first place and was named coach of the year. He ended up winning coach of the year in back-to-back seasons, but after not getting a job in Calgary, he took an assistant role with the Washington Capitals.

Hiring Love in-season wouldn't be possible, but should Pittsburgh part ways with Mike Sullivan in the offseason, he makes a lot of sense to be the next Penguins coach.

#2. Gerard Gallant

Gerard Gallant is currently not coaching as he left the New York Rangers after their first-round exit last season.

Gallant has always been considered one of the better coaches in the NHL, as he turns teams around right away, but usually begins to struggle after a couple of seasons with the team.

However, Pittsburgh needs someone to help right now, which Gallant can do perfectly. Gallant could be the Penguins coach for two years, which is likely the window Pittsburgh has to win the Stanley Cup.

#3. Jay Woodcroft

If Pittsburgh is going to fire Mike Sullivan mid-season and wants an immediate replacement, former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft makes sense.

Woodcroft was fired earlier this year after Edmonton got off to a slow start. In three years with the Oilers, he led the team to a 79-41-13 record.

At just 47, Woodcroft will get another chance in the NHL, and the Penguins could be a logical fit for him.

