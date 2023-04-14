Mikhail Sergachev and wife Liza welcome newborn son

Mikhail Sergachev met his wife Elizabeth online when they were both teenagers. Despite distance, their relationship blossomed, and they started dating in 2017, just as Sergachev was traded to Tampa. Elizabeth, who was studying at Kazan Federal University, eventually moved to Tampa in 2018 to be with her partner.

Since then, Elizabeth has been on a journey of self-discovery, finding her passion in yoga and pilates. She started a blog where she talks about her experiences living in the USA and shares her knowledge of yoga and fitness.

During the pandemic, she launched a closed yoga club and began teaching online. She also started her own clothing brand, SHELBY YOGA, which has been a great success.

In December 2020, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, which they kept low-key. They purchased a house in Tampa, where they now reside, and have been living happily ever since.

The couple recently shared the exciting news with their fans as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world.

The news of the birth of their son has been met with an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from fans and fellow players alike. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their little one, but fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about their new addition to the family.

A look at Mikhail Sergachev's NHL career

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has had a successful career in the NHL, and is embarking on a new adventure with his wife Liza with the birth of their son.

Sergachev was only 18 years old when he was selected ninth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He played one season with the Canadiens before being traded to the Lightning in 2017, where he has become an important part of the team's defense.

In his first season with the Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev made an immediate impact by recording his first NHL point and goal, as well as setting a record as the youngest Lightning defenseman to record a multi-goal game.

He continued to show his offensive skills throughout his rookie season, scoring five game-winning goals and becoming just the fourth rookie defenseman in NHL history to achieve that feat.

Mikhail Sergachev has since become a key player for the Lightning, helping the team win two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He has also earned individual recognition, including being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2018 and being selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

