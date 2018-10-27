Miller, white-hot Lightning beat struggling Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his third goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 31 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday.

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which extended its point streak to seven games, going 6-0-1 over that stretch.

Shea Theodore and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Ten games into their inaugural season, the Golden Knights were 8-2-0. They didn't lose their fifth game until Nov. 7. Now, the defending Western Conference champions are 4-5-1 and sixth in the Pacific Division.

Though it notched one power play goal, Vegas still has the league's worst conversion rate with a man advantage, now 3 for 32. Tampa Bay owns the league's best penalty kill (35 of 37).

Johnson put the Lightning on the board early in the first period when he spotted a rebound in front of the net and chipped a shot past Fleury.

Ryan Carpenter used the boards to slide a perfect pass to Theodore, who blasted a one-timer through traffic from the blue line and past Vasilevskiy to tie game a couple of minutes later.

Later in the first, Steven Stamkos delivered a pass into the slot for Point, who tapped the puck past Fleury to give Tampa Bay the lead once again.

Miller made it 3-1 early in the second. He was positioned perfectly in front of net when the puck deflected off him and past Fleury for a power-play goal. The Lightning have scored on the power play in four straight games and six of their last seven.

Karlsson, who now has a point in six of the last eight games, ripped a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy on the glove side for a power-play goal with 18:13 left in the game.

NOTES: Theodore's goal marked Vegas' first from a defenseman this season. ... Vasilevskiy came into the game having allowed just two goals in first periods this season; his .966 first-period save percentage was tops in the NHL. ... Vasilevskiy, who recorded his first shutout of the season Wednesday in Colorado, was 6-1-1 with a .952 save percentage in starts following a shutout last season. ... Stamkos needs one goal to reach 350 for his career. ... Miller will reach the 200-point plateau with his next point.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay: Visits Arizona on Saturday.

Vegas: Hosts Ottawa on Sunday.