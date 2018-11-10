Minnesota defeats Anaheim 5-1 for fourth win in past 5 games

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 10 Nov 2018, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild swept the Southern California part of their road trip with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Minnesota, which defeated Los Angeles 4-1 on Thursday, had a 43-20 advantage in shots as it dominated throughout.

Jason Zucker, Jonas Brodin and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 11 and are 4-2 during a franchise-record, seven-game swing. Alex Stalock stopped 20 shots for his third win of the season.

Granlund, who leads the team with nine goals, has four goals and four assists during the road trip.

Pontus Aberg had the Ducks' goal, and John Gibson made 38 saves.

The Wild opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest when Joel Eriksson Ek was able to keep possession of the puck along the boards before finding Greenway in front of the Ducks' goal for his second of the season.

Zucker and Granlund's goals four minutes apart in the second were scored in the same fashion, with each getting great feeds from behind the net. Granlund didn't face any pressure behind the net three minutes into the period when he passed it to Zucker, who fired it under Gibson's pads for his second. Granlund then scored his team-leading eighth when he was able to get it under Gibson's glove on a pass from Zucker.

Aberg put Anaheim on the board with his fifth in his last seven games. The Ducks were on the power play when Hampus Lindholm found Aberg in the right faceoff circle as the left wing then fired it past Stalock. It was Anaheim's first goal with the man advantage in its last 16 chances.

Brodin put the Wild back up by three goals midway through the third when he fired one into the top corner of the net for his third. Ganlund completed the scoring when he was able to take advantage of a rebound off Gibson.

NOTES: It is the first time Minnesota has won both games of a back-to-back set this season. ... Greenway has two goals and two assists on the road trip. ... Minnesota had a 19-5 shots advantage during the first period. ... It is the seventh time Anaheim has allowed 40 shots or more. It came into the game allowing a league-worst 36.5 shots per game.

UP NEXT

Wild: Complete their road trip against St. Louis on Sunday.

Ducks: Host Nashville on Monday.