The Minnesota Wild are poised for an exciting 2023-24 NHL season, with a lineup that combines skill, grit and experience.

As fans eagerly anticipate the season, here's a projection of the starting lines for the Minnesota Wild:

Minnesota Wild projected line combinations for 2023-24 NHL season

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

The top line features Kaprizov, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, alongside the versatile Hartman and the crafty Zuccarello. This trio is expected to provide the bulk of the Wild's offensive production.

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matthew Boldy

The second line showcases a mix of speed and scoring ability. Eriksson Ek's two-way prowess, combined with Johansson's playmaking skills and Boldy's goal-scoring instincts makes for a formidable combination.

Connor Dewar – Frederik Gaudreau – Marcus Foligno

The third line brings grit and energy to the lineup. Foligno's physicality, Dewar's work ethic and Gaudreau's defensive responsibility provide depth and toughness.

Patrick Maroon – Brandon Duhaime – Jujhar Khaira

The fourth line combines veteran presence with youthful energy. Maroon's size and experience, Duhaime's speed and Khaira's physical play round out the bottom-six forwards.

Defense

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

The top defensive pairing pairs the steady Spurgeon with the hard-nosed Middleton. This duo will be relied on for their defensive reliability and leadership on the blue line.

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

The second pairing features the smooth-skating Brodin alongside the promising young defenseman Faber. The combination provides a blend of experience and potential.

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

The third pairing offers depth and versatility. Merrill's defensive abilities and Addison's offensive instincts make this pairing a valuable asset.

Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson

Gustavsson is expected to take over as the starting goaltender, stepping into a prominent role for the Minnesota Wild. His athleticism and poise in the net will be vital to the team's success.

Marc-Andre Fleury

The veteran Fleury is set to serve as the backup goaltender. His experience and championship pedigree will provide valuable depth in the crease.

The Minnesota Wild's projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season is a well-balanced roster with a focus on depth and defensive responsibility.

With a mix of emerging young talents and seasoned veterans, the Minnesota Wild aim to compete at a high level in the competitive Central Division. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead to a successful playoff run.