Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

In the exciting matchup at TD Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Boston Bruins play host to the Minnesota Wild. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Before losing 4-3 to the Penguins on Monday, the Minnesota Wild's secured a 2-1 shootout victory against Vancouver on Saturday. Mats Zuccarello's shootout game-winner complemented a stellar performance by goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who made 35 saves.

Under new head coach John Hynes, the Wild notched two consecutive shootout victories, improving their record to 7-2. Despite being 21nd in the NHL for goals per game, they're currently standing 19th in shooting percentage and 23rd on the power-play.

Boston Bruins: Game Preview

On the other side, the Boston Bruins have navigated roster changes effectively, leading the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-5-5, sharing the top spot with the Rangers at 43 points. While they come into the game off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers, the Bruins have been formidable, sitting 15th in goals per game and 16th in shooting percentage.

Adjusting well to the absence of key players, the Bruins aim to regain their winning form and maintain their position atop the conference standings like last NHL season.

Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 22 games played between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild, the Bruins have won 13 times, while the Wild have secured victory 9 times. Overtime and Shootout Results: Both teams have had two wins and two losses in overtime. Additionally, each team has won and lost once in shootouts. Average Goals per Match: Throughout these 22 games, both teams have demonstrated a moderate offensive output, with an average of 5 goals per match. The Bruins have scored an average of 2.8 goals per game, slightly higher than the Wild's average of 2.2.

Wild vs Bruins: Prediction

In the upcoming clash between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild, the odds favor the Bruins as the favorites at -192, while the Wild stand as the underdogs with a line of +160. The over/under for the game is set at 5.5 goals.

Despite Boston's recent 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, they are anticipated to bounce back, with expectations high for a victory against the Wild.

Wild vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Bruins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score: Yes.