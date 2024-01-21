Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Jan 21, at 5 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWI.

After securing a 4-2 home victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan 19, Carolina aims to maintain their momentum. The Wild clinched a 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers in their most recent game, which took place on Jan 19 on the road.

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are averaging 3.43 goals per game while allowing 2.98 goals against. Their power play operates at an impressive 27.7%, and their penalty kill stands at 83.1%.

Sebastian Aho leads the team with 16 goals, 34 assists and 124 shots on goal, while Seth Jarvis contributes significantly with 15 goals and 18 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov holds an 11-7-1 record this season, maintaining a 2.58 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild maintain a scoring average of 2.93 goals per game and concede an average of 3.40 goals per game. Their power play operates at 21.1%, and the penalty kill stands at 72.1%.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 15 goals, 24 assists, and 126 shots on goal while Joel Eriksson contributes 19 goals and 14 assists. In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a record of 11-11-2 this season, boasting a 3.36 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 32 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes are 15-13-2-2 (50%) against the Wild.

Carolina boasts an impressive 83.1% efficiency on the penalty kill, while the Wild are 72.08%.

The Hurricanes rank third in the league with a robust 27.7% power play conversion rate, while the Wild are 21.05%.

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has held the favorite tag in 40 games this season, winning 24 of them. In 14 games with odds shorter than -193, the Hurricanes have won nine, projecting a 65.9% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Wild, as the underdog 25 times this season, have pulled off upsets in five games, equating to a 20% success rate. When facing odds of +161 or longer in four games this season, Minnesota holds a 2-2 record and has a 38.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 6-3 Wild

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who wins? Carolina Hurricanes Minnesota Wild 0 votes