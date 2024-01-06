Minnesota Wild vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024

Fans can anticipate an exciting matchup as the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 6. Game coverage will be on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Minnesota Wild vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Wild, currently ranked 24th in scoring, have netted a total of 112 goals, averaging 3.02 per game. Defensively, they sit 19th in the league, conceding 120 goals at a rate of 3.24 per game.

Key contributors include Kirill Kaprizov with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists), Mats Zuccarello with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) and Joel Eriksson Ek with 25 points (15 goals and 10 assists). In goal, Marc-Andre Fleury has played 17 games with a save percentage of .896, placing him 49th in the league.

On the other side, the Blue Jackets boast the 14th-ranked offense with 123 goals (3.0 per game). However, defensively, they struggle, allowing 3.6 goals per game, ranking 30th.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the offensive charge with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), supported by Zachary Werenski with 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) and Adam Fantilli with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). In goal, Daniil Tarasov holds a 2-2-1 record, giving up 18 goals with a 3.6 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage, ranking 51st in the league.

Minnesota Wild vs Columbus Blue Jackets:

Overall Performance: The Blue Jackets and the Wild have played a total of 39 games. The Blue Jackets secured 21 victories and the Wild won 18 matchups. Overtime Results: Both teams have three wins and three losses in regular overtime (OT). Shootout Success: The Blue Jackets have secured three victories and suffered four losses, while the Wild have claimed four shootout wins and three losses. Goal Averages: Across the 39 games played, the teams have collectively produced an average of 5.3 goals per match. The Columbus Blue Jackets have averaged 2.7 goals per game, slightly higher than the Minnesota Wild's average of 2.6 goals per game.

Minnesota Wild vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Prediction

The upcoming clash between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets has the Wild as the favorites with odds set at -130, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs with a line of +110. The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

Minnesota seeks to rebound after a 4-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Columbus rides the momentum of a 3-2 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 4.

Wild vs Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Wild to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Wild to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Kirill Kaprizov to score: Yes.