Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars Game 3: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Dallas Stars absolutely dominated the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The Stars got out to an early 1-0 lead, led 4-1, and then survived a quick flurry from Minnesota to win 7-3.

This series is interesting because when you look deep into the style of play so far, Dallas has been much the better side. The Stars have essentially outplayed the Wild since the first 20-25 minutes of Game 1.

If it weren't for Filip Gustavsson, Dallas would probably have a 2-0 series lead. That was proven in Game 2, when the Wild decided to start Marc-Andre Fleury, and the veteran allowed seven goals on only 31 shots. It is safe to assume that Minnesota will return to Gustavsson in Game 3.

It's also possible that Wild coach Dean Evason started Fleury knowing that Dallas would come out hard and hoping the veteran cup-winner could steal them a game. He didn't, but Gustavsson is now well-rested ahead of Game 3.

The pressure is on the Minnesota Wild in Game 3. If they cannot match what Dallas throws at them, it could be another dominant performance in front of the Minnesota home crowd.

A big storyline in this one is Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, who will feature in a home state playoff game for the first time in his career.

Oettinger grew up in Lakeville, Minnesota, attending Wild games as a kid. What some people don't know is that Oettiinger loves to play the villain. If you look at his career numbers on the road (.922 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average), that becomes obvious.

In college, Oettinger thrived as the enemy in opposing rinks playing for Boston University. In his last NHL playoff road game, Oettinger stopped 64 shots before the Stars fell to the Calgary Flames in overtime. There is a very real chance that no matter how well Minnesota plays, Oettinger will not allow them to win Game 3.

Finally, let's not forget that Evason was not too thrilled with Stars Coach Pete DeBoer's comments about the Wild taking a lot of penalties. The Minnesota Wild fired back so we have drama, drama, drama.

Michael Russo @RussoHockey #mnwild coach Dean Evason was asked about #dallasstars coach Pete DeBoer saying that when you pre-scout the Wild, you know they take a lot of penalties and “we’re ready for that.” Evason’s retort was making it known that the Stars have had a propensity for diving in Games 1 and 2 #mnwild coach Dean Evason was asked about #dallasstars coach Pete DeBoer saying that when you pre-scout the Wild, you know they take a lot of penalties and “we’re ready for that.” Evason’s retort was making it known that the Stars have had a propensity for diving in Games 1 and 2 https://t.co/KqIyPJTqbT

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Kaprizov-Steel-Zuccarello

Johansson-Boldy-Foligno

Nyquist-Gaudreau-Sundqvist

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Faber

Gustavsson

Fleury

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Dellandrea

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Kiviranta-Faksa-Glendening

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

**Joe Pavelski did not travel to Minnesota with the Stars and remains in the NHL concussion protocol.

Prediction

I believe the Dallas Stars have owned this series. Minnesota have a better chance at home, but the Stars are too deep and should take a series lead tonight.

Dallas Stars 2, Minnesota Wild 1

