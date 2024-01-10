Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 10th 2024

The Minnesota Wild go on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars preview

The Minnesota Wild are 17-18-4 this season and are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to Dallas on Monday at home. Minnesota is 1-5 in their past six games. Before the loss to the Stars, the Wild beat Columbus to snap their four-game losing skid.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 34 points but is injured, Mats Zuccarello has 29 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 26 points, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi have 24 points, and Marcus Johansson has 21 points.

Dallas, meanwhile, is 23-11-5 which is good for third in the Central Division and are coming off the 4-0 shutout win over the Wild. The win over Minnesota snapped Dallas' three-game losing streak.

The Stars are led by Jason Robertson who has 40 points, Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski have 35 points, Tyler Seguin has 31 points and Mason Marchment has 30 points.

Wild vs Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

Dallas is 51-28-1-9 all-time against Minnesota.

The Stars are averaging 3.59 goals per game which ranks third.

Minnesota is 7-10-2 on the road.

Dallas is allowing 3.05 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Wild are averaging 2.9 goals per game which ranks 24th.

The Stars are 12-7-2 at home.

Minnesota is allowing 3.21 goals per game which ranks 20th.

Wild vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +164 underdogs, while the Dallas Stars are -198 favorites, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Minnesota's offense has struggled all season long and continues to be bad with Kirill Kaprizov out due to injury. Dallas has struggled without Jake Oettinger but this is a good spot for the Stars against Minnesota's offense.

Dallas should be able to limit Minnesota's offense, while the Stars can score plenty of goals, and at home will cruise to another lopsided win.

Prediction: Stars 5, Wild 1.

Stars vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas Stars to win -198.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -125.

Tip 3: Tyler Seguin over 0.5 points -125.

Tip 4: Matt Duchene over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas Minnesota 0 votes