Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 8th 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) will look to extend their five-game winning streak when they go up against the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) at home on Friday, Dec 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Edmonton's most recent performance on Dec 6 showcased a dominant 6-1 win at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Minnesota faced a 2-0 defeat on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec 7.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Minnesota Wild are 9-11-4 on the season and suffered a 2-0 defeat against Vancouver in their most recent game. Notably, the shutout loss saw goals conceded in both the first and third periods, despite the Wild outshooting Vancouver 26-17.

While the team went 0-1 on the power play in this particular game, they previously secured victories in four consecutive matches (against Calgary, Chicago, Nashville, and St. Louis).

Their season averages include 3.32 goals scored per game, 3.48 goals against, an 18.8% success rate on the power play and a 71.1% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Mats Zuccarello has been a standout performer for the Wild, leading in goals (6), assists (21), and shots on goal (65).

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be the starting goalie for Minnesota, holding a season record of 4-4-2 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers hold a 10-12-1 record this season, securing a decisive 6-1 victory over Carolina in their recent game. Edmonton dominated with four first-period goals, allowing them to cruise to an easy win.

Despite being outshot 39-34 and going 0-1 on the power play, the Oilers have displayed consistency, also defeating Winnipeg, Vegas, Anaheim and Washington during their current winning streak.

Averaging 3.43 goals per game while allowing 3.48 goals against, Edmonton boasts a 26.3% power play success rate and a 78.7% penalty kill efficiency.

Connor McDavid leads the team with eight goals, 24 assists, and 58 shots on goal. The anticipated starting goalie for Edmonton is Stuart Skinner, who holds a 9-7-1 record this year, along with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and key numbers

In the 101 games contested against the Oilers, the Wild have an overall record of 61 wins, 33 losses, 4 overtime losses, and 3 shootout losses against the Oilers, boasting a commendable 62.4% success rate. Currently, the Wild are on a two-game winning streak against the Oilers. The Minnesota Wild's most dominant period over the Oilers saw them clinch eight consecutive victories, starting with a 4-2 win on Oct 14, 2010, and concluding on Oct 20, 2011. The Oilers have the 10th-highest faceoff win percentage in the NHL at 51.2%. In contrast, the Wild possess the NHL's 30th-ranked faceoff win percentage at 45.5%. Edmonton has achieved one shutout this season, and as a cohesive unit, the Oilers maintain an average of 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game. Minnesota has also recorded one shutout during the current season, highlighting their defensive capabilities.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

The Edmonton Oilers have emerged victorious in 10 of 19 games where they were the favorites this season. When facing odds lower than -180, the Oilers have secured two wins in six games.

According to the odds, Edmonton has a 64.3% probability of winning their upcoming game.

In 12 games as underdogs, the Wild have clinched wins in two matchups, translating to a success rate of 16.7%. Minnesota has yet to enter a game with odds greater than +151 and the Wild are expected to lose this one.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Edmonton Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota Wild to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers 0 votes