Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 19, 2024

The Minnesota Wild go on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Amerant Bank Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Preview

The Minnesota Wild are 18-21-5 and coming off a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Minnesota is 1-4-1 in their last six games with their lone win during the stretch being a 5-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 36 points, while Mats Zuccarello has 33 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 31 points, Matt Boldy has 28 points and Marco Rossi has 26 points.

The Florida Panthers are 27-13-4 and are on a three-game losing streak having lost 3-2 in OT to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. They also recently dropped games to the Anaheim Ducks in OT and the New Jersey Devils.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart who has 56 points, Aleksandar Barkov has 46 points, Carter Verhaeghe has 43 points, and Matthew Tkachuk has 42 points.

Wild vs. Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Minnesota is 19-9-1-3 all-time against Florida.

The Wild average just 2.86 goals per game which ranks 25th in the NHL.

Florida is 13-6-2 at home.

Minnesota allows 3.39 goals per game which ranks 26th in the league.

The Panthers allow 2.57 goals per game which ranks fourth in the category.

The Wild are 7-12-2 on the road.

Florida is averaging 3.14 goals per game which ranks 16th in the league.

Wild vs. Panthers: Odds & prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +160 underdogs while the Florida Panthers are -192 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Minnesota and Florida have both struggled as of late, but with the Wild on a back-to-back, this is a good spot to take the Panthers. Minnesota has struggled to score goals and have one of the worst offenses in the NHL, while Florida has been solid defensively and in net this season.

Prediction: Florida 3, Minnesota 1.

Wild vs. Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -192

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: Under 1.5 goals first period +100.

Tip 4: Marco Rossi over 1.5 shots on goal -140.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Florida Minnesota 0 votes