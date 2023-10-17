Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Oct. 17, 2023

The Minnesota Wild continue their road trip as they play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Minnesota is 1-1 as they end their two-game road trip. Montreal, meanwhile, is 1-0-1 and coming off a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The game goes down on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. It can be seen on ESPN+ in the States and TSN2 in Canada.

Minnesota Wild preview

The Minnesota Wild are off to a 1-1 start but are coming off a 7-4 blowout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In their lone win, the Wild shut out the Florida Panthers 2-0 in their home and season opener.

Minnesota will also be starting Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday, which will be Fleurry's first start of the season. Fleury also grew up an hour away from Montreal and has had success in his career against the Habs.

The Wild also lost Matt Boldy due to an injury and will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for this game.

Montreal Canadiens preview

The Montreal Canadiens picked up their first win of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, in the win, Kirby Dach suffered a major knee injury that will likely keep him out of the lineup.

The Canadiens were expected to miss the playoffs this season, but through two games, they have played well.

Minnesota Wild lines

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Johansson-Eriksson Ek

Foligno-Rossi-Gaudreau

Maroon-Dewar-Duhaime

Defensemen

Brodin-Addison

Middleton-Faber

Merrill-Goligoski

Mermis

Goalies

Fleury

Gustavsson

Montreal Canadiens lines

Forwards

Caufield-Suzuki-Harvey-Pinard

Slafkovsky-Newhook-Anderson

Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher

Ylonen-Evans-Pezzetta

Defensemen

Matheson-Savard

Guhle-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-Harris

Goalies

Montembeault

Allen

Wild vs Canadiens Odds & Predictions

The Minnesota Wild are -142 favorites on the money line, with the comeback on the Montreal Canadiens at +120. The over/under is set at six goals.

Montreal has looked well this season, but the injury to Dach is a significant one, while the goaltending is still a bit of an issue. Fleury, meanwhile, has played well in his career against the Canadiens.

This should be a close game, but Minnesota has the better offense, as well as the better goaltending which will be the difference here.

Prediction: Minnesota 3-1 Montreal

Poll : Who do you think wins? Minnesota Montreal 0 votes