Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 17th Oct 2023

The excitement is building as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to host the Minnesota Wild in a highly anticipated showdown at the iconic Bell Centre on Calendar Night, presented by Mitsubishi Electric.

Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens: Match details

Scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Canadiens home, this clash promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, setting the stage for a season filled with thrilling moments and fierce competition.

Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens: Broadcast details and radio coverage

For Canadiens fans, there are multiple ways to catch the action. Tune in to TSN 2 or RDS on television, or if you prefer the radio, listen to the live coverage on 98.5 FM.

As for Minnesota Wild enthusiasts, you're in for a treat as well. You can watch the game on BSN+, BSNX, TNT, ESPN, and for radio coverage, turn the dial to KFAN 100.3 FM.

Canadiens vs. Wild: Game preview

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a promising start in the 2023-24 season. They have secured three points in their first two games, including a thrilling 3-2 victory in their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. The goals from Cole Caufield, Tanner Pearson, and Sean Monahan brought the Bell Centre crowd to their feet, while Samuel Montembeault's 28 saves sealed the deal.

As the Canadiens continue their opening homestand, they face the Minnesota Wild, who are currently 1-1-0 for the season. The Wild secured a shutout win against the Florida Panthers but suffered a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs, highlighting their early-season unpredictability.

However, they've had to deal with the loss of key players like Matt Boldy, who is week to week due to an upper-body injury.

With notable departures and additions during the offseason, the Wild will be leaning on players like Pat Maroon, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Mats Zuccarello for success. Unfortunately, their captain, Jared Spurgeon, is sidelined with an upper-body injury sustained in the preseason.

The Canadiens' early momentum and the Wild's evolving roster make this game a must-watch. Tune in to see how these teams perform on the ice in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Bell Centre.