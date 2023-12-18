Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 18th 2023

In NHL's Monday night action, the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) will face off against the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The game, scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

The Penguins are looking to rebound after a tough 7-0 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, while the Wild are riding a three-game winning streak, with their latest victory being a 2-1 home triumph against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, sealed in a shootout with a 1-0 score.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

In their recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, the Minnesota Wild displayed resilience rather than dominance, securing a 2-1 victory in a shootout. The defensive unit played a crucial role, with goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopping 35 of the 36 shots faced.

The Wild are averaging 2.96 goals, while their defense is conceding an average of 3.18 goals per game. The offensive ranking sits at 22nd in the league, while they hold the 17th spot defensively. Mats Zuccarello has contributed significantly with six goals and 22 assists.

Currently, the Wild hold the 11th position in the Western Conference with 28 points, trailing the Calgary Flames by just one point.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson boasts a .908 SV%, a 2.84 GAA and has made 531 saves with 2.0 goals saved above average.

Conversely, the latest match for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Toronto Maple Leafs was disappointing, resulting in a scoreless outing for Pittsburgh, with the defense conceding a staggering seven goals.

Throughout the season, the Penguins have maintained an average of 2.83 goals, while their defense has allowed an average of 2.76 goals per game, securing them the 9th rank overall.

The offensive struggles have persisted, and in the upcoming game, the Penguins' defense must step up to avoid a prolonged contest. Jake Guentzel has contributed significantly with 13 goals and 19 assists.

As of now, the Penguins find themselves in the 13th position in the Eastern Conference with 29 points, trailing the Montreal Canadiens by just one point.

Tristan Jarry has been stellar in goal, boasting a .913 SV% and a 2.61 GAA, making 606 saves with an impressive 5.2 goals saved above average.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Wild have faced off in a total of 31 games. The Penguins boast an overall record of 16 wins, 12 losses, 1 tie and 2 overtime losses, with a success rate of 53.2% against the Wild. Currently, the Penguins are enjoying a 3-game winning streak against the Wild. The longest winning streak the Penguins have held over the Wild is 5 games, starting from Jan. 25, 2018, with a 6-3 victory lasting until Jan. 14, 2020. The Penguins' penalty-kill success rate is 81.05%, ranking 12th in the NHL. On the other hand, the Wild, with a penalty kill percentage of 73, hold the 30th position in the league. In faceoff win rates, the Penguins claim the second spot in the NHL at 54.6%, while the Wild lag behind at the 32nd position with a rate of 45.2%. The Penguins have secured five shutouts this season and maintain an average of 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game. The Wild have held their opponents scoreless on two occasions.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

Throughout the season, the Penguins have posted a 7-11 record when designated as the favored team by oddsmakers. In games with odds lower than -123, the Penguins have triumphed in seven out of 15 instances. The probability of Pittsburgh emerging victorious in the upcoming contest stands at 55.2%.

Meanwhile, the Wild have been labeled the underdog in 13 instances, managing to upset their opponent twice. When faced with odds of +101 or longer as the underdog, Minnesota holds a 1-7 record, with a 49.8% chance of winning the upcoming game.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Wild to beat the spread: No

