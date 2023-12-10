Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The struggling Seattle Kraken (8-13-7), enduring a seven-game losing streak, will host the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Minnesota is coming off a 4-3 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, while Seattle's latest match resulted in a 4-3 home overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The game will be aired on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports BW and ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

Following the coaching change, the Minnesota Wild initially found their stride but are grappling with challenges again. The Wild scored three goals in their recent matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, but defensive struggles resulted in a 4-3 defeat.

Matt Boldy contributed a goal and an assist in the matchup. This season, the Wild averages 3.08 goals while allowing 3.44 goals per game, placing their defense at 26th overall.

Improvement on the defensive end is crucial for the team. Boldy has been a consistent scorer, netting at least one goal in six of his last seven appearances against the Pacific Division opponents.

Mats Zuccarello has earned points in 10 of the Wild's last games as favorites. At the same time, Marcus Johansson has recorded at least one assist in the Wild's previous five games as favorites against the Pacific Division opponents.

Marco Rossi has made two career blocks against the Kraken, the most against any opponent (including playoffs).

Conversely, after a strong start to the season, the Seattle Kraken face challenges heading into this game. Their previous encounter with the Tampa Bay Lightning resulted in a 4-3 overtime defeat.

The Kraken's statistics show an average of 2.61 goals scored and 3.39 conceded per game. The team ranks 29th in the league offensively, while defensively, they hold the 24th position.

Vince Dunn stands out as a key contributor with four goals and 18 assists this season, with at least one point and an assist in the Kraken's last eight games as home underdogs against the Western Conference opponents.

Additionally, Brian Dumoulin achieved an equal career-high two assists in the latest game against the Wild.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Wild and Kraken have met in a total of 6 games, and the Wild have dominated the series with an overall record of 4-2 (66.7%) against the Kraken. Currently, the Wild are on a 2 game-winning streak in their matchups. The longest winning streak the Minnesota Wild have enjoyed over the Seattle Kraken is 2 games, occurring on two separate occasions, with one of those streaks still active. In the current season, the Wild have managed one shutout, and as a team, they are averaging 15.9% hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game. In contrast, the Kraken have not yet recorded a shutout this season, and as a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game. The Wild hold a team shooting percentage of 10.1%, placing them 16th in the league, while the Kraken's shooting percentage is 8.5%, ranking them 31st in the league.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds and Prediction

Minnesota has demonstrated prowess as the favorite this season, clinching victories in six out of 11 games in that scenario. Additionally, when confronted with odds shorter than -126 in five games, the Wild emerged triumphant in four, showcasing their effectiveness in games where they are favored.

The odds for this upcoming contest suggest a 55.8% chance of Minnesota securing a win.

In contrast, the Kraken have frequently found themselves in the underdog position, doing so in 19 games this season. Impressively, they've managed to upset their opponent in five of those games, achieving a 26.3% success rate.

When the Kraken have been the underdog with odds at +106 or longer, they have won four out of 13 games, presenting a 48.5% chance of winning in the upcoming matchup.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Minnesota Wild to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Kraken to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild 0 votes