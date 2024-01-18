Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Minnesota Wild go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Minnesota Wild are 18-20-5, which is 13th place in the Western Conference and they will likely be a seller at the trade deadline. The Wild snapped their four-game losing streak on Monday with a 5-0 shutout win at home against the New York Islanders. Minnesota will now kick off a three-game road trip.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov, who has 35 points. Mats Zuccarello has 32 points and Joel Eriksson Ek has 30 points. Matt Boldy has 28 points and Marco Rossi has 24 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 22-17-5 which is the eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and are riding a three-game winning streak. Tampa Bay is coming off a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at home. They previously beat the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings.

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 72 points. Brayden Point has 44 points with Steven Stamkos on 41 points. Victor Hedman has 40 points and Brandon Hagel has 35 points.

Wild vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Minnesota is 20-9-1-3 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Wild are averaging 2.86 goals per game which ranks 25th.

The Lightning are 14-5-3 at home.

Minnesota is allowing 3.3 goals per game which ranks 22nd.

Tampa Bay averages 3.3 goals per game.

The Wild are 7-11-2 on the road.

The Lightning allow 3.39 goals per game.

Minnesota's penalty kill is 72.8% which ranks 28th.

Tampa Bay has the best power play in the NHL at 29.5%.

Wild vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +120 underdogs while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -142 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams at home and will be well-rested having not played since Saturday. The Wild, meanwhile, have struggled to score goals which will be a problem for them as Andrei Vasilevskiy is starting to round into form.

Meanwhile, the special teams will be the difference here, as Tampa Bay has the top-ranked power play in the NHL while Minnesota has one of the worst penalty kills. The Lightning should be able to keep their hot streak going and get the win on home ice.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2.

Wild vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay Lightning to win -142.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Brayden Point over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Brandon Hagel over 0.5 points -145.

