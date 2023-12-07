Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 7th 2023

The Minnesota Wild are set to clash against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and the puck will drop at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650.

Minnesota Wild game preview

The Wild have a record of 9-10-4 this season after winning their last game 5-2 against the Flames. On average, they are scoring 3.22 goals per game and allowing 3.48. Their power play success rate is 18.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 71.1%.

Mats Zuccarello has been a key player for Minnesota scoring six goals and 21 assists in 23 games. Meanwhile, Kirill Kaprizov has also been a standout player this season, contributing eight goals and assisted in 15.

As for Marc Andre Fleury, he currently holds a record of 4-4-2 this season. He has 3.2 goals against average per game and a save percentage of .885.

Caedan Bankier (undisclosed), Sam Hentges (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian (upper body) and Michael Milne (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's match.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks have a record of 16-9-1 this season and were defeated 6-5 by the New Jersey Devils in their last game. Vancouver is scoring 3.88 goals per game and conceding 2.69 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 27.4% and their penalty kill rate is 74.4%.

J.T. Miller has been an asset for Vancouver this season, contributing 14 goals and 25 assists for a total of 39 points. Another key offensive player is Quinn Hughes, who has notched nine goals and provided 27 assists, totaling 36 points.

In goal, Casey DeSmith has a record of 4-2-1 and has allowed a total of 22 goals in the eight games he has played.

Guillaume Brisebois (upper body), Carson Soucy (foot), Pius Suter (lower body) and Tucker Poolman (head) are sidelined due to injuries.

Minnesota Wild projected lines

Forwards

Krill Kaprizov

Marco Rossi

Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson

Defensemen

Jason Brodin

Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Ilya Mikheyev

Elias Pettersson

Sam Lafferty

J.T. Miller

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes

Filip Hronek

Ian Cole

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey Desmith

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds & prediction

The Minnesota Wild are coming off four consecutive victories, while the Vancouver Canucks have alternate wins and losses. Vancouver has emerged victorious in 10 of its 14 home games while Minnesota has struggled with a 4-10 record in their last 14 games away.

Even though Minnesota are on a winning streak, they didn't face any strong offensive team like Canucks.

The Canucks are the favorites with odds of -130, while the Wild are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -109. With the added home-ice advantage, the Canucks should win this game.