Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 27th Oct 2023

The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals appear to be on opposite paths this season. The Wild boast a 3-2-1 mark nearing the top of the Central Division while their counterparts, the Capitals, are struggling at 2-3-1 and second-bottom in the Metropolitan.

The Wild are thus expected to beat the Capitals, but in the NHL it is rarely this simple.

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KMOX - 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio 24/7

Minnesota Wild game preview

The Minnesota Wild are 3-3-2 this season after suffering a 6-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Minnesota has averaged 4.17 goals scored and 4.17 allowed per game this season. Their power play success rate stands at 17.4% and their penalty kill rate is at 78.9%.

Minnesota will likely start Marc-Andre Fleury in goal, whose record reads 1-1-0 with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

Minnesota Wild key players and injury status

Mats Zuccarello has totaled nine points this season with two goals and seven assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals so far this season and contributed four assists. Marc-Andre Fleury is 1-1-0 this season and allowed only seven goals (1.0 goals against average), recording 47 saves at an 87.037 save percentage.

Matthew Boldy, Jared Spurgeon and Alex Goligoski are unavailable due to injuries.

Washington Capitals game preview

The Washington Capitals are 3-3-1 this season after defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their last game.

Washington has an average scoring output of 2.00 goals per game while they allow 3.83 goals against. Their power play success rate stands at 10.5% while penalty kill rates stand at 69.6%.

Darcy Kuemper is projected as Washington's starting goalkeeper this season and he boasts an overall record of 1-2-1 with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

Washington Capitals key players and injury status

John Carlson has proven to be a standout offensive performer this season for Washington, notching five points so far. Alexander Ovechkin is an integral offensive contributor with five points (0.8 per game) from two goals and three assists.

Charlie Lindgren (0-1-0) has an outstanding 1.30 goals against average and save percentage of 88.571 for the Washington Capitals.

Joel Edmundson, Charlie Lindgren and Max Pacioretty have been sidelined due to injuries. Nic Dowd and Rasmus Sandin remain questionable.