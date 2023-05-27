Miro Heiskanen contract: How much does the Dallas Stars defenseman earn in salary?

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen started his hockey career as a minor leaguer. The 23-year-old hockey star was chosen by the Stars in the first round of the 2017 NHL entry draft with the third overall pick.

Fan-favorite Miro Heiskanen inked an eight-year contract with the Stars on July 17, 2021, for $67 million. The contract comprises a $8.4 million cap hit and an annual average salary of $8.4 million. He earns $10 million in base salary with a $10 million minors salary.

Heiskanen has displayed his skills with an impressive 204 points in 354 games in five seasons. He also has 45 playoff points in 64 games. Miro Heisakanen will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2028-29 season when he turns 29 years old.

Miro Heiskanen’s successful hockey career

When Miro Heiskanen was barely 17, he made an impressive professional debut with HIFK during the 2016–17 Liiga season. Heiskanen became a crucial member of HIFK's defensive lineup due to his remarkable on-ice abilities, becoming a part of their top defensive pairing.

He contributed 5 goals and 10 points in 37 games throughout the season, showcasing his brilliance. Heiskanen's accomplishments elevated him to the status of one of the most intriguing prospects for the upcoming 2017 draft. An esteemed NHL Central Scouting Bureau member named Goran Stubb even went so far as to describe Heiskanen as "by far the best European defenseman in the draft."

Miro Heiskanen earned a berth on the Dallas Stars' roster to begin the 2018–19 NHL season. He made his eagerly awaited debut on October 4 and helped the team defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0.

Heiskanen's breakthrough came on October 25, when, after collecting a feed from Jason Spezza, he expertly beat goaltender John Gibson to score his first NHL goal in a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Heiskanen, who accomplished this milestone at the age of 19 years and 99 days, entered the Stars' annals as the team's second-youngest defenseman to score a goal.

Heiskanen was selected as the lone Stars representative to participate in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. Heiskanen had 17 points at the time of his selection, which put him second among rookie defensemen and seventh overall among rookies.

Poll : 0 votes