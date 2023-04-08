Montreal Canadiens eliminated: 3 things they need to do this offseason

The Montreal Canadiens have officially been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention. It’s the second season in a row that the Habs have failed to qualify for the season-ending tournament after making the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

This was the first season that the cupboards were really bare in Montreal, however, there is hope on the horizon. With some of the best prospects in the league and some of the most cap space, the 2023 offseason could be one where the Canadiens take a big step.

Here are three things they should do this offseason to ensure they are in a better position to make the playoffs next time around:

#1 Continue to develop talent

The Montreal Canadiens need to continue developing young talent in the 2023 offseason for several reasons.

First, the team has some of the best young prospects in the NHL, with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. Second, the NHL is a constantly evolving league, and teams that are able to adapt and incorporate new talent are more likely to succeed in the long term. Third, developing young talent can be more cost-effective than signing established veterans, which can help the team manage its salary cap and remain competitive.

Finally, young players bring energy and enthusiasm to the team, an area that the Canadiens have been missing with most of their young stars injured this year. Having those players around for an extended period of time can help build team chemistry and create a positive atmosphere in the locker room.

#2 Find a goalie

The Canadiens have relied on Jake Allen and Sam Montibault as their two best goaltenders this season. The Canadiens need to either develop or find a goaltender that can carry them to playoff success.

Jake Allen is perfectly fine in uniform, but for a team looking ahead to more playoff success sooner rather than later, going out and acquiring a top-tier goaltender may be the best plan moving forward.

#3 Spend, Spend, Spend

The Montreal Canadiens will have a metric ton of cap space available this offseason. That has to be exciting for a team that has been basement dwellers for the past few seasons. The Canadiens will be able to add upgrades to every conceivable position on the ice in the offseason.

The Montreal Canadiens have a bevy of young prospective talent that will look promising to any potential free agent. The Habs should look at upgrading their blue line and their goaltending situation, so they can let their talented young forwards develop on their offensive game and not have to worry about a struggling defense.

