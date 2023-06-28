Montreal Canadiens hold the most intriguing NHL Draft pick at #5

The 2023 NHL draft takes place Wednesday night from Nashville. When the names begin getting called, there will be few surprises, at least for the first four picks.

In the top four, it seems more than likely that the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks will select from Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Will Smith.

If not, there will be some shock inside Bridgestone Arena.

But when the clock shifts to the Montreal Canadiens for pick number five, there will be some unknown.

Montreal is in the middle of a rebuild. They have a few of the best young forwards in Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky and are looking to build a contender under inexperienced Head Coach, Martin St. Louis. When it comes to high picks like this, talent typically outweighs position.

Here are the four most likely NHL draft picks for the Canadiens with the fifth overall pick.

#1, Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (RUS)

The most discussed selection is the Russian winger, Matvei Michkov.

Michkov is a top-three talent in this year's draft but holds a contract in Russia that will keep him from North America until the 2026-27 season. That is enough of a reason to drop him from the top three of the NHL draft, but not enough to lower him much more.

#2, David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (SUI)

David Reinbacher looks to be capable of taking over an NHL blue line.

While every club could use that presence, it is especially important for a team looking to rebuild. One step further, a steady defender is vital for a club that really only has young forwards to boast. Reinbacher will be highly sought after in the NHL draft.

#3, Ryan Ryan Leonard, RW, US U-18 (NTDP)

Ryan Leonard is a workhorse that will make any team better. The skilled winger can score, win pucks in corners, and get in the face of opponents similar to Brad Marchand or Matthew Tkachuk.

Montreal has the skill upfront. Adding a forward with tons of grit and skill to accompany them is a smart decision.

#4, Zach Benson, C, Winnipeg (WHL)

One of the smartest players in the 2023 NHL draft class and one of the few lefties available near the top. Zach Benson has a high hockey IQ that leads to elite playmaking and creativity. He led Winnipeg with 62 assists in only 60 games.

Imagine Cole Caufield and/or Nick Suzuki on the top line finishing off a creative play from Benson. It has a nice ring to it. Oh, and did I mention that he added 36 goals last season for the best team in the Western Hockey League?

